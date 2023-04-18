Shivangi Joshi to star opposite Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapoor's next show? Find out

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction! The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and impressed viewers with her exceptional performance. Shivangi gained overnight success after she featured in Rajan Shahi's hit and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and gained immense popularity and success. Post her stint in the show, Shivangi is riding high on success, and the diva is all set to stun the audience again by playing a new unique role.

Shivangi Joshi to essay an interesting role:

According to an ETimes TV report, Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kappor's new show. As per the report, the actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist, the female lead. Reportedly, Shivangi is confirmed and signed for the project, and she will be seen opposite actor Kushal Tandon. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later. The report also suggests that a mock shoot will take place in a couple of days, and the shoot will begin in 10 days.

Speaking about Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, it is speculated that the show will portray a love story. Kushal Tandon is perfect for the part, and his character will have a lot of shades. The production house is currently looking out for the rest of the casting, and the show is expected to go on floors by the mid of next month.

Speaking about Kushal Tandon, this Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show will mark Kushal's return to television after six years away from Beyhadh. Kushal has been a part of several shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

About Shivangi Joshi:

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She recently featured in a web show titled Jab We Matched, which is a four-episode romance drama. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bekaboo's Shivangi Joshi gives STRONG reaction on supernatural shows being trolled