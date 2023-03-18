Shivangi Joshi updates her fans regarding her health after hospitalisation due to kidney infection

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame by playing the character of young Naira Singhania in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is very active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her personal and professional life.

The actress has been going through a tough time as she was diagnosed with a kidney infection and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Recently, Shivangi posted a story on her Instagram handle, updating her fans regarding her health.

Shivangi Joshi's career

Shivangi Joshi started off her career in 2013 with Zee TV's show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She rose to fame by portraying the character of Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan and became a household name. She has also been part of shows like- Beintehaa, Begusarai, and Balika Vadhu 2.

She appeared in several music videos like Heer Ranjha, Tu Mera Sanam, Teri Ada, and many more.

She also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, it was announced that Shivangi will be playing the lead role in Colors TV's new show Bekaboo opposite Zain Imam.

