Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam to do a cameo in Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's new show Beqaboo: Report

Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular producers in the telly industry and is famous for making daily soaps, fantasy dramas, and mythological and supernatural shows. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi. Ekta then confirmed this news during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode when she offered Shalin Bhanot to play the lead role in her upcoming show Beqaboo. Post this, fans were curious to know the female lead of this much-awaited fantasy drama. Later it was revealed that Eisha Singh has been cast to essay the female lead role in Beqaboo. However, as per recent developments, it has been reported that Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam will also do a little cameo in the initial episodes of the fantasy dream. Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam to do cameo in Beqaboo

Reportedly, Beqaboo will star two popular telly actors for the initial episodes and it is none other than Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam. After Balika Vadhu 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi will now be returning on Colors TV with Beqaboo. Talking about her character, she will be playing the role of a fairy in the fantasy drama. Zain, on the other hand, was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan for which he also got Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be seen in a completely different avatar for this show.

About Beqaboo Beqaboo will focus on the story of two different worlds of pari (fairies) and rakhas (demons). Shalin Bhanot is essaying the role of a rakshas, who will discover the secrets of his own lineage. Eisha Singh, on the other hand will be returning to Colors for the third time and will be seen as a fairy. Monalisa, who has worked in Nazar and Namak Issk Kaa, will play a negative character in Beqaboo.

ALSO READ: Eisha Singh to be seen opposite Shalin Bhanot in Ekta Kapoor's Beqaboo; Opens up on doing fantasy genre