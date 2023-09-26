Shivangi Joshi’s PUBG obsession unleashed between shoots, Kushal Tandon shares video; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are currently making waves in their latest project, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show brought the two talented actors together for the first time. As a result, the show created quite a buzz since its announcement. Before this show, the actors starred in many popular television shows respectively. While Shivangi has been continuing her work in the industry for the past few years, Kushal came back after a long hiatus, much to the delight of his fans.

Shivangi Joshi plays PUBG between shoot

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show has earned a positive response from fans. Both the actors, known for their versatility and captivating screen presence have once again won over their fans with their performance as Aradhana and Reyansh. The unique pairing of Shivangi and Kushal has become a fan favorite, and their on-screen chemistry in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, is the talk of the town. While the show keeps the viewers and their followers hooked, it's their behind-the-scenes from the sets that show their off-screen camaraderie. On a recent day on set, Kushal gave fans a sneak peek into the actress's off-screen activities. In a playful video shared by Kushal, the actor shared what Shivangi was up to in between shots. The video begins with Kushal trying to hush those around him, setting the stage for a little mischief. He then approaches Shivangi Joshi, who appears deeply engrossed in her phone. Then the video unfolds to show Shivangi is engrossed in a game of PUBG on her phone. He exclaims, "Scene chal raha hain, aur ye PUBG khel rahi hain," highlighting the actress's dedication to her game even in the midst of shooting.

Watch Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's video here:

Kushal Tandon uploaded the video with the caption, "Ye actor shoot ke beech mein kya kar rahi hain." Shivangi, caught red-handed, responds with an innocent expression, saying, "Sharam nahi aati." Further, Kushal also complains to a person walking towards them as he says, "Sir, dekho PUBG khel raha hai shoot ke beech mein." In response, the person smiles.

Reacting to the video, a few netizens dropped laughter emoji. Well, it seems Shivangi's PUBG addiction resonated with them.

