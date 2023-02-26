Shivangi Joshi's stylish co-ord set screams the monochrome trend isn’t going anywhere; PICS

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and impressed the audience with her acting chops. Not only her talent but her amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Be it heavily embellished lehengas or stunning modern outfits, the actress nails every outfit like a pro and proved to be one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. Yet again Shivangi took the internet by storm by sharing her new photos.

A few minutes ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared jaw-dropping photos on her social media handle. In these photos, Shivangi is seen striking captivating poses in a stunning co-ord set and blazer. With her latest look, Shivangi shows that she knows how to work a monochromatic palette and proves that good old stripes are certainly your best bet for a look that stands out. The actress left her wavy tresses open and looked stunning as she posed for the cameras. Fans and friends have flooded her comment section and have penned amazing praises for her.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shivangi Joshi's career:

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' and her daredevil performance was praised by fans. She recently featured in a web show titled Jab We Matched, which is a four-episode romance drama. The show premiered on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping app on February 10.

Shivangi Joshi's professional commitments:

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy thriller show Bekaboo. Bekaboo stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in lead roles. Shivangi will be seen doing a cameo role in the show along with Zain Imam in the initial episodes of Bekaboo. Her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. Zain, on the other hand, will be seen in a completely different avatar for this show.