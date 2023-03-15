Shivanshu from MP stuns judges with his moves in latest promo of India's Best Dancer. Watch the video

After the huge success of the first two seasons, Sony TV's popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is coming back with the third season. The show brings different types of dance forms: classic, Bollywood and contemporary, which make millions of fans hooked to their television screens every weekend. The Instagram handle of Sony TV has posted a new promo of the third season which went viral as soon as it was posted.

The promo

The latest promo of India’s Best Dancer took audience by surprise when a guy, named Shivanshu, was seen performing contemporary dance on song 'Bin-Te-Dil' from the Padmaavat. The energetic performance from the young boy left all the judges spell-bound.

"Kya Madhya Pradesh ke Shivanshu apne moves se karenge prove? Dekhiye India's Best Dancer. 8th April se, Sat-Sun, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!", the post read.

About the Judges

For last two seasons, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora had been the judges. But, there is a small change in the panel this season as actress Sonali Bendre will be joining the judge panel. The last season was hosted by Manish Paul but this year we will get to see Jay Bhanushali as the new host.

About the show

India’s Best Dancer has been one of the most popular dance reality shows, which has two successful seasons. The winner of first season was Tiger Pop and winner of the second season was Saumya Kamble. The show was premiered on Sony TV on the weekends.

