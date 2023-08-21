Shivin Narang is all set to make OTT debut; Beyhadh 2 actor reveals if he will do intimate scenes on screen

Shivin Narang is a popular face who has ruled the Indian television space for a long time. The good-looking actor won over his audience with his acting mettle. Over the years, he has been part of many popular TV serials including Beyhadh 2, Suvreen Guggal- Topper of the Year, among others. After making waves in the TV industry, Shivin is all set to explore the OTT space. He is making his web series debut with Aakhiri Sach, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the kind of roles he want to do, and his debut OTT project.

Shivin Narang on his OTT debut

Shivin will be seen in a key role in the drama. In Talking about his character, he said, “I am playing a character that is closer to my reality and is intense. It’s a good change because so far, all my roles have been that of good, lover boy characters.” Further, he also shared how happy he is with his work in this drama and why he signed up for it. “I am extremely confident and happy about the choice I’ve made. I waited a long time for a project like this and when I heard this script, I had was sure. I had goosebumps. But that’s how I work. I am very selective when it comes to projects. I only sign things that excite me as an actor and make me feel enthusiastic about going to the set every single day," added the actor.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at his project here:

Shivin Narang on doing intimates scenes for OTT

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor shared that his priority remains to pic projects that are for all groups and do make his audience uncomfortable. However, if the need arises, he may consider it. “Main hamesha apne raaste khule rakhta hoon, so I won’t say I am averse to the idea. There might be things I am not ready to do now, but two years down the line, I may get a project so good that I would agree. We, as artistes, grow with every single day," concluded the actor.

Advertisement

Shivin became a household name portraying the role of Yuvraj in the serial Surveen Guggal - The Topper of the Year. After this, he appeared in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Internet Wala Love, and Beyhadh 2, among others. He has also been seen in many music videos over the years.

Talking about his project, Aakhri Sach, it stars Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra, apart from Shivin Narang. It will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's new reel has an interesting twist; Watch