ShivShakti PROMO: Devi Parvati did this on her first test of being Adi Shakti

In recent times, mythological shows have garnered significant popularity, with the current ShivShakti series capturing the attention of many fans. The Hindu mythology story of Mahadev and Mata Parvati is an enduring love tale passed down through generations. The current storyline explores how Devi Parvati is proving herself as Adishakti, with Mahadev testing her at every turn to ensure her capability for this role. The promo reveals a captivating moment where Shiv disguises himself as a kid to test Parvati.

In the previous episode we saw that Parvati gets angry with Tarakasur and her divine self is revealed. Parvati reaches the Shiv temple where she picks up Mahadev's Trishul, and her divine form is revealed. Tarkasur is shocked to see this. She killed Tarkasur.

Parvati excels in her test

To test Parvati, Mahadev disguises himself as a kid and asks Parvati to quench his thirst. At first, Parvati is hesitant to give since she brought the water for her worshiping shivling but looking at the boy, she agrees to give him some water.

As she gives the water to the kid to drink, devatas are enjoying this scene as Mahadev's Leela. Later that kid thanks her and Parvati leaves to get the water for her puja. After she leaves Mahadev reveals his true self and brings water from the sky onto land for Parvati. Shiv now starts to believe that Parvati is, in fact, Adishakti and has forgotten about her tapp, she first quenches the little boy's thirst.

She has proved that in the coming time dayaa(mercy) will be a pseudo-name for AdiShakti. She has crossed the first test of becoming Adishakti by putting others' needs first.

Apart from Shiv Shakti, the actor playing Mahadev Raam Yashvardhan was a part of many mythological shows like Paapnaashini Ganga, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, and a daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.

