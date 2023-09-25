ShivShakti PROMO: Parvati escapes Tarkasur; WATCH

The epic story of Shiv and Parvati is once again being represented to the audience. The love story of Shiv and Shakti is the one true love story passed on for centuries. The current track of ShivShakti is on the verge of entering into a new chapter. Mahadev wants Parvati to realize her inner power as Adishakti. This is the final test for Parvati to embrace her true identity and understand the essence of power.

Tarkasur traps Parvati's mother; Parvati realizes her true self

All of the devtas, including Narayan, come to Shiv asking to rescue Parvati from Tarkasur. Shiv denies to aid to Parvati as she has to realize her powers of Adishakti. She is the rescuer to herself and this will in turn help every woman in the coming ages to defend herself when no one can. She is the source of power and doesn't need any Dev or Tridev to protect her chastity and honor. Mahadev says that with Sati things took a wrong turn when she couldn't handle the aura of Adishakti thus she killed herself.

This time she must realise the power and her true self. The scene shifts to Parvati, where Tarkasur has captured her mother and compels her to beg for her mother's life. Parvati is distressed to see her mother in trauma. She asks Tarkasur to leave her mother. As he releases her, Parvati's mother falls unconscious. She runs towards her to see her. Tarkasur later insults Shiv and tries to get closer to Parvati but she escapes.

In the later part, Parvati reaches the Shiv temple where she picks up Mahadev's Trishul, and her divine form is revealed. Tarkasur is shocked to see this. In the later part of the promo, Shiv acknowledges that if Parvati identifies herself as Shakti, he will marry her, and Shiv and Shakti will be united again.

Apart from ShivShakti, the actor playing Mahadev Raam Yashvardhan was a part of many mythological shows like Paapnaashini Ganga, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, and a daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.

