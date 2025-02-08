Shoaib Ibrahim addresses allegations against wife Dipika Kakar of abandoning her rumored daughter from 1st marriage

Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a new vlog where he showed his wife, Dipika Kakar, who is currently recovering from an injury. In this vlog, the couple also addressed several questions from fans and responded to accusations that Dipika had abandoned her first daughter from a previous marriage. There have been numerous reports claiming that the actress has never spoken about her first child. However, the couple clarified that these rumors are baseless and confirmed that Dipika does not have a daughter.

While answering fans' questions, Shoaib Ibrahim addressed a question he claimed had bothered him for the past few years. He explained, "Sometimes it is irritating as well. How can someone say like this?" He then read a fan question which was: Does Dipika have a daughter from her first marriage? Why aren't you replying?"

Shoaib explained how, on social media, anyone can raise an allegation against anyone and it is expected that the allegation should have a justification. He revealed, "I'm saying it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive of the person who has spread this wrong news is unclear."

The actor elaborated on how someone had raised an allegation, and these fake reports emerged when Dipika Kakar was pregnant. He added, "She was affected mentally. She was told so many things..."

Dipika disclosed, "What all I had to face the time when I was pregnant when I delivered Ruhaan and when I was taking care of him. People claimed to know many things and now that we are talking about it, I was very upset. Shoaib calmed me down."

Advertisement

The actress expressed her frustration, stating, "Don't jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong. You are making such a big accusation on a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and now she is living her happy life with her first baby."

Dipika revealed how trollers made sure to taunt her every time and claimed these were baseless rumors. She even explained how her photos with her child artists from Sasural Simar Ka have been going viral, and people are calling the child artist her first daughter from her first marriage.

Shoaib explained how he used to be very furious when Dipika was accused. He cleared the air and claimed that the trollers had done this to increase their views. The celeb couple even declared that they won't be giving any justification anymore for these baseless rumors. Workwise, Dipika Kakar is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef.