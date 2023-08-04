Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni to go off air this month; Report

Ajooni is currently one of the most popular television shows on air. The show featuring Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer Bagga and Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni has captivated the viewers with its storyline and the chemistry between the lead pair. Other cast members of the show include Seema Sharma, Jairoop Jeevan, and Pankaj Dheer. The show first aired on July 2022, and recently, it completed one year. Now, reports have stated that the show will soon go off air leaving viewers with mixed responses. Read on to know more.

Ajooni to go off air this month

According to Telly Chakkar's report, Ajooni will go off air by the middle of this month. Sources confirmed the news of the show going off-air, but the reason has not been known yet. The show tells the captivating story of Ajooni, a simple small-town girl, and Rajveer Bagga who hails from an influential family. The storyline developed along the love and hate relationship between the two. Recently, the show completed 300 episodes, and to mark the occasion, the Ajooni team celebrated. They cut cakes and gathered on sets for a mini celebration.

Take a look at one of the recent promos of Ajooni here:

Shoaib Ibrahim on Ajooni completing 300 episodes

As the show hit an important milestone completing 300 successful episodes, the team celebrated on set. Talking to the media, Shoaib expressed his joy and shared, “I feel really blessed and it was only possible because of the love and appreciation received from the audience which helped us reach so far. We have hit another milestone of 300 episodes with the love of the audience, our job is to work hard but we need the viewer's appreciation as well, they have been watching the show and this is the reason we are reaching one milestone after another.”

For the unversed, Shoaib contemplated quitting the show when his wife Dipika Kakar was pregnant. However, the production team went above and beyond to adjust to Shoaib's schedule. Moved by their efforts, the actor continued the show. He shared this with his fans on his vlog.

On the personal front, Shoaib Ibrahim is married to Dipika Kakar, and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy named Ruhaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 48: Pooja Bhatt's breakdown to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bond; Top 3 moments