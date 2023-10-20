Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recall time when he collapsed on Nach Baliye 8 sets, reveal what went wrong

Popular couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the fan-favourite celebrities in the entertainment industry and have a huge fanbase. Currently, Shoaib is all over the headlines as the actor is all set to showcase his best dance moves on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 stage. However, this is not the first time that Shoaib will be seen in a dance reality show. A few years ago, Shoaib was a part of Nach Baliye Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim take son Ruhaan on sets for first time:

Now, in their new vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recalled the time when they were a part of Nach Baliye Season 8. At the start, we see Shoaib extensively prepping for the shoot of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on the sets of the show. Later, Dipika arrives with their son Ruhaan on the set to spend time with Shoaib and see the shooting. This is the first time the couple took Ruhaan on the sets. The little one was adored by the production team on the sets.

Shoaib and Dipika recall time when he collapsed on Nach Baliye 8:

After reaching home, Dipika and Shoaib spoke about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and the actor revealed how he is continuously busy rehearsing for the dance reality show. He added how he rehearsed like this many years ago when he was shooting for Nach Baliye 8. Dipika continued, "At that time, it was very difficult for Shoaib as he was also shooting for Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and he used to travel to Powai and shoot there for 12 hours. He then used to come back for rehearsal around 9:30-10 pm and then we used to rehearse till 3 am."

Shoaib Ibrahim revealed how during that time his day started at morning 7 am and ended at night 3 am. Dipika shared that Shoaib used to take a nap only for 4 hours and once he even collapsed. The duo emphasised how it is difficult to do daily soap and reality show together. Speaking about when Shoaib collapsed, Dipika added, "It was during our Govinda act when during the rehearsal he performed and collapsed. We all rushed to see him but he had already passed out as he had no energy left."

The Ajooni actor concluded the vlog by sharing how he won't be able to upload vlogs regularly as he is not allowed to post pictures or videos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 rehearsals.

