Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim unveil name of their house; reveal being 'nervous' for new project

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Ibrahim are living up to their dream life. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy and were seen enjoying this new journey of parenthood together. The couple was keen on embracing parenthood and faced a miscarriage before Dipika gave birth to their son. The couple named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim and also revealed his face to their fans and well-wishers. Shoaib and Dipika moved into their huge apartment recently while the construction of the house was ongoing. However, now most of the work is done and the house is ready. Shoaib took to his YouTube channel to announce the name of their house.

Shoaib-Dipika revealed the name of their house.

In a recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed the name of the house and it has a connection to his fans. The couple has named their house Shoaika House. The name #Shoika is given to them by their fans as it is a culmination of both Shoaib and Dipika's names. The fans ship them with the same name and as a gratitude gesture to their fans, the couple named the house after the term that their fans coined for them ever since they came together. In the vlog, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim revealed that they had always planned to name their home Shoika House and it is their dream come true with the kind of hard work, blood, and sweat that have gone into making that dream come true. Dipika also got emotional talking about how much the house means to her.

Have a look at Shoaib and Dipika's recent spotting along with Ruhaan

Shoaib teases fans with some good news

Apart from revealing the name of their apartment, the Ajooni actor had yet another exciting news for the fans. He mentioned that he has taken up a project but couldn't reveal much details about the same due to the contract. He revealed that he is quite nervous and will be busy prepping for the same. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress mentioned that she has been quite excited to see him take up the project so she is looking forward to it. Fans were quick to guess that Shoaib might participate in Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan finally takes stand for Savi? Is this how their love story begins?