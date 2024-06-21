Shoaib Ibrahim cuts customized cake; receives branded gifts as he rings in his 37th birthday

Shoaib Ibrahim is a prominent name in the world of entertainment. His videos on YouTube are proof that he is indeed a generous and simple human being, who just loves to spend time with his family whenever every chance he gets.

Shoaib, who is a loving husband to his wife Dipika Kakar, and now a doting father to his son Ruhaan, recently turned 37. However, unlike a pompous party last year, the actor chose to mark the day with an intimate celebration this time. In the recent vlog, he gave a sneak peek into close-knit birthday celebrations attended by his family and friends.

Shoaib Ibrahim receives customized cakes and expensive gifts

The video posted by Shoaib Ibrahim began with Dipika recording him as he entered the house. Shoaib recognised the sandals outside and understood that his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 choreographer along with the other team members had joined in to be part of his gathering. His family also arrived at the place before he began with the cake-cutting ceremony.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor cut five cakes, one of which was decorated with fondant figurines of a son sitting on his father’s lap. It had ‘Rocking Dad’ written on it. Shoaib held Ruhaan in his arms while blowing the candles.

After finishing this, he read aloud the heartwarming message that his father wrote for him. The 37-year-old went on to unbox his gifts. While his father and better half got him branded tracksuits, his sister Saba Ibrahim gave him a pair of shoes from a luxury brand.

The guests were seen binging on pizzas and also presenting gifts to Ruhaan, who was born just a day after Shoaib’s birthday.

Towards the end of the video, Shoaib shared his thoughts on commemorating birthdays as a father. He opined that after embracing fatherhood or as the person ages, birthday celebrations tend to become an insignificant occasion.

However, he expressed excitement over marking Ruhaan’s firstborn day. Without revealing much, the actor said that they are going to celebrate their little munchkin’s special day in a unique way.

Have a look at some visuals from Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog:

Workwise, Shoaib Ibrahim appeared last on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

