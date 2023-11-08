Shoaib Ibrahim expresses gratitude to fans for ‘showering love’ on song Tere Ishq Ne; shares heartfelt BTS

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a reel on his Instagram and gave a peek into the behind-the-scenes glimpses of his newly released song Tere Ishq Ne. He expressed his gratitude to fans for showering love on the song. The song was released on November 6 and also features Mallika Singh.

Shoaib Ibrahim thanks fans for showering love on Tere Ishq Ne:

Shoaib Ibrahim, who will be seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 very soon, posted a new reel on Instagram where he shares insights into the making of the recently released song Tere Ishq Ne featuring Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh. The post was quite insightful as Shoaib shared about the different looks that were in the song. In the post, Shoaib was seen diving deeply into the process of making the song through discussions with the director as well as practice sessions with co-actor Mallika Singh.

Take a look below at the post:

The actor also added a heartfelt caption to the video he shared and wrote, “While choosing the music meri humesha yahi koshish rehti hai that through the music that i give you all i reach your heart. Thankyou for always showering your love #tereishqne @vinit-jain @voila_digi @mallika_singh_official_ @hrishidp” For the unversed, the song Tere Ishq Ne recently reached a milestone of one millions views on YouTube, in only days of its release.

Fans’ reaction to the post

Shoaib Ibrahim is quite active on his social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as his YouTube channel, where he posts content about his daily life, behind the scenes, and on-set fun during shootings. Fans showed their excitement in the comments section of the post he shared. Fans admired Shoaib’s charming looks, his chemistry with Mallika Singh, and the entire team that worked on the music video.

They also congratulated the actor after the song reached one million views on YouTube. The actor has always received massive love for his work, and now his fans are anticipating his participation and performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which will premiere on November 11.

About Shoaib Ibrahim:

In 2009, Shoaib Ibrahim made his screen debut in the drama Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein on Imagine TV. For his role as Prem Bharadwaj in Colours TV's Sasural Simar Ka in 2011, Ibrahim achieved great popularity and acclaim; nevertheless, Dheeraj Dhoopar eventually took over as Prem Bharadwaj's replacement in 2013. In January 2019, the actor debuted in Bollywood as Kamraj Mishra in Battalion 609.

On the personal front, Shoaib got married to his co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar on February 22, 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together.

