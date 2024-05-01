Shoaib Ibrahim, who made his mark in the TV industry with his remarkable acting talent, is currently enjoying his flourishing career as a vlogger. The actor is often seen giving a quick glance at various happenings in his daily life through his videos on social media. The recent vlog shared by Shoaib captures his beautiful bond with his mother.

Shoaib Ibrahim gave smartwatch to his Ammi

Shoaib Ibrahim presented a smartwatch box to his mother and talked about the reason behind this thoughtful gift. He said that since his mom is on a recovery journey post-surgery, he got the idea of giving her the tech product.

Shoaib shared that the watch will make sure his mother is walking 8000-10000 steps per day. He also revealed how he often finds his mother resting while she goes for a walk. The actor made his Ammi wear the same and told her that from now on, he will get the count of steps she is walking in a day.

Though Shoaib's mother liked the gift, she gave a reaction which cracked everyone up. She stated, "Yeh tension wali cheez hai. Agar mein roz chal nahi payi toh sawal jawab karoge (This is a bit tense thing. You will question me If I fail to meet the daily requirement of walking)."

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor agreed with his mom’s point of view about the gift. He went on to advise her about reducing her sugar intake and said that he will have to keep a close check on his Ammi’s fitness routine now, because her sugar is at the boundary line.

Take a look at some of the clicks from Shoaib’s vlog:

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim kicked off his acting journey with the 2009 show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He gained recognition after playing lead in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib appeared last in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He ended up as the first runner-up on the show.

On the personal front, Shoaib Ibrahim is married to Dipika Kakar. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in 2023.

