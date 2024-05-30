Shoaib Ibrahim experienced one of the most precious moments of his life as his little son, Ruhaan, called him Abba for the first time. Listening to this, the Ajooni actor could not contain his excitement and was overwhelmed. In his latest vlog, Shoaib informed his fans that he would be buying a few gifts for Ruhaan as the latter gave him such a beautiful emotion to feel. Here's what he bought for his little munchkin.

Ruhaan gets a new car

Through his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that he was willing to buy some gifts for Ruhaan. The actor stated that he wanted to buy something special for his son and finally entered a toddlers' car shop. The ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant bought a red Ferrari which was specially designed for a toddler to have fun.

After buying the gift, Shoaib remarked, "Toh yeh cheez main chahta tha Ruhaan ke liye, lekin mujhe Andheri mein nahi mili, mujhe Bandra aana pada. Aur finally jo mujhe uske liye electric car chahiye thi, wo mujhe mil gayi hai (So I wanted this thing for Ruhaan, but I could not get it in Andheri, I had to come to Bandra. And finally I have got the electric car I wanted for him)."

He went on to add, "Aur ab wo baithne laga hai aaram se toh kyun na usko baitha ke usko feel du. I think pehli baar maine Ruhaan ke liye kuch shopping ki hai (And now he has started sitting comfortably, so why not make him sit and let him enjoy. I think this is the first time I have done some shopping for Ruhaan)."

Ruhaan receives other gifts

Further, in the vlog, we have Ruhaan enjoying his Ferrari ride. While the little boy seemed happy with his new gift, the actor was overwhelmed by seeing his little boy happy.

Speaking of the other presents, Ibrahim bought a magic slate, a drum set, a soft toy, a bubble maker, and much more. Ruhaan delightedly played with the toys and didn't want to leave the car anymore.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. The couple became parents to Ruhaan in July 2023 and will soon celebrate their son's first birthday.

