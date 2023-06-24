Shoaib Ibrahim gives Dipika Kakar's health update; Requests everyone to pray for newborn in incubator

One of the most talked about couples in the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, welcomed a baby boy on Jun 21. Fans of the couple were eagerly waiting for the news as they were closely following Dipika's pregnancy journey. Dipika's due date was around the third or fourth week of July, but the actress delivered a baby prematurely. While fans are curious to get more updates about the Sasural Simar Ka actress' health condition, hubby Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media yesterday to let the concerned fans know how she and the baby were doing.

Shoaib provides Dipika Kakar's health update

Yesterday, Shoaib shared the first glimpse of Dipika post delivery and wrote in the caption that she is doing well. The photo shows Dipika in a hospital gown sitting on the bed, and the caption reads, "She is fine," followed by a red heart. Earlier, talking to ETimes, the Ajooni actor provided a health update on the newborn. Requesting the media to allow Dipika to focus on her recovery and the baby's progress, Shoaib expressed excitement and joy about embracing parenthood, despite the unexpected turn of events. He said, "You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won't be able to talk more than that. It's a premature baby and in an incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby."

While the specific details about the baby's condition and the duration of the stay in the incubator were not disclosed, Shoaib's plea for prayers indicates that the newborn requires specialized medical attention during this critical phase.

Take a look at Dipika's photo here:

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his birthday a day before the newborn came into their lives. Take a look at his birthday celebration here:

Dipika and Shoaib have always maintained a strong bond with their fans and followers, who have flooded social media with messages of love, blessings, and prayers for the well-being of the new mother and her baby. As Dipika Kakar continues to recover in the hospital, her fans eagerly await further updates on her health and the baby's development.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek and Bebika get into war of words; Former threatens, ‘I Will Cut You Into Pieces’