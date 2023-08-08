Shoaib Ibrahim had THIS expensive gift for Dipika Kakar on her birthday, every woman would cherish

Dipika Kakar andShoaib Ibrahim keep making headlines for some or the other reason. On August 6, Dipika celebrated her 36th birthday and the couple took to their YouTube channel to share some glimpses of the birthday celebrations and gifts. To everyone’s surprise, Shoaib made an expensive purchase for his wife to make her day even more special.

Shoaib Ibrahim gifts an expensive bag to Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar had the most special birthday as her husband Shoaib Ibrahim showered her with lots of love and expensive gifts. The Bigg Boss 12 fame was pleasantly surprised when her husband ended up gifting her an expensive black Louis Vuitton bag. In her recent vlog, Kakar shared how she wanted a black bag to coordinate with her outfits. She mentioned how Ibrahim had already gifted her a brown bag last year. The actress further revealed that this time around, Shoaib gave her the same bag with a different color to match with all her outfits.

Take a look at the post with their baby

The Sasural Simar Ka fame further revealed that she wanted Gucci stoles for herself and she could not believe her husband had spent 4 hours in the market looking for shawls. Shoaib even said that he was confused about the gift this year as Dipika has stopped wearing much jewellery post-Ruhaan’s birth, so he finally gifted her the bag. Kakar even said that for the first time she did not need to remind everyone three to 4 days prior to her birthday because this year she was busy changing diapers.

Apart from the expensive bag, Ibrahim also gifted Dipika some designer outfits from Ritu Kumar. Kakar even mentioned how he got her some clothes which would be suitable for her breastfeeding as well. The 36-year-old even mentioned that Shoaib also went shopping for Ruhaan and bought a T-shirt with Ruhaan’s name embroidered on it.

When Dipika Kakar spoke about embracing motherhood

Dipika Kakar in a previous interview with Times of India opened up about embracing motherhood. Talking about Shoaib and her, Dipika said, “Now as parents, we feel complete. It is a really special feeling to see Shoaib taking care of Ruhaan and all of us spending time together as a family. Everything is worth it. He always makes sure to make us feel special. I have waited for this moment to be with my child and I always wanted to be an old-school mom. I want to be just like my mom and I am spending this beautiful phase with peace.”

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first baby, Ruhaan on June 21. The couple made a post on their Instagram and announced the joyful news to the world and their social media followers.

