Shoaib Ibrahim joins gym after 4 months; opens up on juggling shoot, hospital during Dipika Kakar's pregnancy

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently welcomed their first child, Ruhaan. The couple's happiness knows no bounds ever since they stepped into this new phase of life. Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018, and their love story has been adored by fans. Their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance have made them one of television's most beloved couples. Now, with the arrival of their baby, their joy has multiplied.

Shoaib Ibrahim resumes workout

Both Shoaib and Dipika maintain an active social media presence. Besides their social media accounts, the couple has their respective YouTube channel where they share daily vlogs. They share major life updates and daily tidbits of their life with their fans. Today, Shoaib uploaded a vlog where he talked about how his life went completely out of schedule in the past few days. He shared that he didn't get time to look after his diet as he was in the hospital for 20 days. Due to this irregular diet, he mentioned he has put on some extra kilos. However, now that Dipika and the little one are at home, Shoaib would slowly get back to his normal routine and start hitting the gym. He said, "Aaj mein kamse kam 3-4 mahiney baad gym jaa raha hu. Aab kaushish rahegi ki gym bhi continue ho aur diet bhi continue ho. Baaki sab cheezein bhi continue ho."

Shoaib Ibrahim on spending 20 days at the hospital

Talking about his hectic schedule in the last few days, Shoaib shared, "Finally, itne saare din o ke baad, day night khaane peene ka hosh nahi, hospital, ghar karke, aaj se finally meine apna jo diet hamesha follow karta hu, wo start kiya. 20 din hospital mein the, ye nahi tha ki kya khaana hai, kya nahi khaana hai, jo mil rahe hai, wo kha liya." He also gave a quick update about Ruhaan's health and shared that his son is better now.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

