Shoaib Ibrahim makes most of his time with son Ruhaan; Dipika Kakar captures candid moment

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in the television industry. Fans love their reel-to-real love story a little too much and continue to shower love on these two everywhere. Recently, Shoaib and Dipika became parents as they welcomed a little munchkin into their family. They named their first child, a baby boy, Ruhaan. It goes without saying that the little one is the apple of the eye of everyone in the family. Check out one of the recent photos Dipika shared of her little one.

Dipika Kakar shares picture of her little one

Dipika and Shoaib continue to treat their fans with pictures and videos of them with the little one. They are trying to make the most of this new phase and make every moment special. Today, Dipika uploaded a photo of their baby that captured a beautiful candid moment of the little one with his dad Shoaib. The photo shows baby Ruhaan sleeping without any worries in Shoaib’s arms. The dad himself is also deep in sleep. Uploading the photo, Dipika shared an interesting backstory. She wrote, “Severe back pain hai, bete ko utha nahi paa rahe hai, lekin usse dur rehna manzoor nahi. (Shoaib is suffering from severe back pain, so can't lift his baby, but he refuses to stay away from him.)”

Take a look at the adorable photo here:

About Dipika and Shoaib's married life

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018. They had an intimate ceremony at Shoaib's village in Bhopal. The actress suffered a miscarriage last year. This year, they welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan. They shared every little moment of their pregnancy with fans and followers on social media and vlogs. He was a premature baby and was in the NICU for almost 14 days. They returned to their home to grand celebrations. Dipika shared her birthday a few days afterward. The couple bought a new home a few months back and currently, it is undergoing construction work. They will soon shift into their new apartment with their little one. Till then, they are staying at Shoaib's sister Saba's apartment.

