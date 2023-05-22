Shoaib Ibrahim on wife Dipika Kakar: She's worked for a long time, wants to enjoy her pregnancy phase now

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples. The two often shell out couple goals as they share photos of how they spoil each other, go out on date nights, and Shoaib is often seen cooking for his pregnant wife. The adored couple is expecting their first child together and they are making the most of this phase. Shoaib and Dipika are super active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts with regular photos, stories, and vlogs. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, Shoaib opened up on how he is preparing for his fatherhood journey with wife Dipika.

Shoaib on wife Dipika

While Shoaib is currently seen on the TV serial, Ajooni, Dipika chose to stay away from television. But she remained in the limelight with her vlogs and social media posts. She actively shares every detail of her life through the vlogs. Shoaib confirmed that Dipika has worked for a long time in the industry and now wants to enjoy her life away from work, especially during her pregnancy phase. Dipika recently visited Shoaib on the sets of Ajooni and met her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Nimisha.

Shoaib on embracing fatherhood

Shoaib who is making the most of this new phase while balancing work shared that the family is ready to start shopping for the little one that will come into their lives. He mentioned that he will update his fans about this in his vlog. Talking about how he is preparing for the journey, Shoaib said, "I'm not learning anything new, mujhe kuch pata nahi hai. I'm just busy with the new house. Kehte hai every human apne kismaat leke aata hai..so, we have bought the flat next to ours, and the renovation is going on. First, it was a 3 BHK, now it will be a 5 BHK. We are going to start shopping and everything soon, which we will show in our vlogs."

