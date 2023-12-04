Shoaib Ibrahim pens heartwarming note for Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan; see how fans reacted

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently occupied with competing on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa season 11. However, the busy actor makes family a priority and does not miss chances to spend time with his wife Dipika Kakar and their young son Ruhaan.

He recently posted an endearing photo showcasing quality time with his family. Treating his social media followers to the heartwarming glimpse into his home life, Shoaib shared the sweet picture along with an affectionate caption for his wife.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s love note for Dipika Kakar

The Sasural Simar Ka actor never shies away from showing his love and affection for his better half. This is the reason that Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular celeb couples in the industry. This fact becomes more evident with Shoaib’s recent social media post. The actor dropped a blissful photo with Dipika Kakar and Ruhaan in the frame.

They look happy and cute together, thereby giving us major relationship goals. Captioning the post, Shoaib wrote, “Jitni bhi meri zindagi bas likh di tere naam @ms.dipika #ruhaan.”

Here's Shoaib Ibrahim's latest post:

Dipika Kakar looks glam in traditional wear. She donned an off-white floral-embroidered long suit. She paired it with a matching dupatta and completed her look with heavy desi-style earrings and bangles. Giving her eyes a more traditional approach, the actress opted for a thin stroke of black eyeliner and kohl. Further, the nude color lipstick offered radiance.

Speaking of Shoaib Ibrahim, the actor is wearing a black royal kurta with silver designs on it. To pair it up, the actor went for a pathani-style pyjama, thereby adding a more ethnic touch to his outfit.

Fans shower love on Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and Ruhaan

As soon as Jhalak Dikhhal Jaa 11's Shoaib Ibrahim shared the photo on his official social media handle, the heartwarming snap and sweet yet romantic note grabbed fans' attention. In no time, the comment section was full of heart emojis and blessings for Ruhaan.

One of the fans wrote, “Kitni pyari family hai Masha hai Allah aapsabhi kl khush rakhe sehat ke sath aameen (What a lovely family. May Allah bless you all. May you all be happy with good health. Ameen).” Another comment read, “Adorable family.”

