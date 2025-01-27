Shoaib Ibrahim pens note on wife Dipika Kakar’s return to television with Celebrity MasterChef: ‘Not all heroes...'

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who has been away from the limelight since embracing motherhood, is all set to make her grand comeback on the small screen. This time, she will be seen in a new avatar, competing on Celebrity MasterChef, a show where celebrities showcase their culinary skills. Adding to the excitement, Dipika Kakar’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram to celebrate her return.

In Shoaib Ibrahim’s post, he expressed pride and admiration for his wife, Dipika Kakar, highlighting the beautiful phases of their life together and her resilience. Shoaib wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some take a break, embrace life, and then return with even more love, strength, and grace. Zindagi ke ek khoobsurat padaav ke baad, ek khoobsurat theraav ke baad. You are ready to write a new chapter.”

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim’s post below:

He went on to express his unwavering support, saying, “Zindagi ke har padaav me I was, I am, and I will be with you no matter what. Can’t wait to see you on TV again.” Shoaib ended the post by urging fans to tune in to the show and cheer for Dipika.

Dipika, known for her roles in popular TV dramas and her Bigg Boss win, is now set to take on this exciting challenge. Fans have high expectations from her as she has always been passionate about cooking.

Although she has been away from television screens, she continued to stay in touch with fans through her daily vlogs. She also uploaded her cooking videos and shared recipes with her followers. The actress also treated her and Shoaib’s colleagues to her special biryani on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where Shoaib was a participant.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited show Celebrity MasterChef premieres tonight at 8 PM on Sony TV. It also features Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Abhijeet Sawant, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia, among others

