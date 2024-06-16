Shoaib Ibrahim reveals why he did not take action against trolls and mean comments about son Ruhaan; WATCH

It has been a while since Shoaib Ibrahim decided to open his own YouTube channel and started his vloging journey. He dedicated the channel to showcasing his life and capturing many sweet family moments. While he received a lot of love, respect and fame from sharing his day-to-day life moments, there have been instances when he was subjected to trolls and hate comments.

Haters have often questioned his equation with his wife Dipika Kakar, and have written mean comments about his family and his little son as well. In a recent Q and A session, Shoaib opened up about what made him remain calm when trolls targeted his son.

Shoaib Ibrahim believes Ignorance is bliss

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to social media and interacted with his fans by conducting a quick Q and A (Questions and Answers) session. A fan asked the Ajooni actor about him not taking action against people who post mean comments about his son Ruhaan.

Shoaib answered the question and said that he doesn't believe in schooling someone as naive as the one who comments on a little child. He also added that he believes trolls are a part and parcel of a celebrity's life.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's reply on not taking action against trolls:

The Sasural Simar Ka actor added that the main purpose of a troll is to evoke a reaction from the person they are trolling and he doesn't wish to react to such things. He shared that people on social media say all sorts of things and one can't be defending everything that is being said.

He mentioned taking it in a positive stride and said that the good thing about a rumor is that one is talked about.

Shoaib Ibrahim married his Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Dipika Kakar in the year 2018 and welcomed their first baby boy in 2023.

