Shoaib Ibrahim shares a priceless moment of wife Dipika Kakar with son; calls it 'purest form of love'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The couple recently embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy. The couple named their baby boy Ruhaan. On June 21, Shoaib announced the arrival of the baby via Instagram. He also mentioned that it was a premature birth and the baby was kept in NICU due to his poor health. Dipika and Ibrahim were recently spotted exiting a clinic after a checkup session for their baby. A while ago, Ibrahim took to his Instagram and shared a video as he captured a priceless moment of his wife Dipika and their son.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares priceless moment of Dipika Kakar with son

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a beautiful video of Dipika where she is seen adorably playing with their son. The actress was cutely dancing with her baby boy as she took him in her arms. Sharing the video, the new daddy wrote, "Nothing better than watching the purest form of love (red heart emoji)."

In the video, Dipika can be seen in a yellow floral printed maxi dress along with a white dupatta. The actress was flashing her bright smile throughout the video.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.

Have a look:

On July 8, Shoaib penned a heartwarming message while informing fans and followers that their baby boy was out of NICU. He wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega."

A few days ago, the new parents were papped outside a clinic at Bandra. In the video shared by paparazzi, Shoaib was seen carrying the baby in his arms and he was wrapped in a yellow blanket. The pair posed for the paparazzi before getting into their car.

Work-wise, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy with his show Ajooni where he is portraying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. And, Dipika revealed that she might or might not return to television screens.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar on parental duties; New parents clicked outside clinic