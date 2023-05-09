Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar supported him financially when he had nothing, says, 'I proudly accept it'

Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are enjoying every day of pregnancy and often share a glimpse of it with their fans. From going on movie dates and shopping to stepping out for a dinner date or any sudden plans, Dipika and Shoaib dish out major couple goals. Work-wise, Shoaib Ibrahim is presently busy with his show Ajooni. The actor recently opened up on his journey in the showbiz world and revealed how Dipika constantly supported him.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about quitting Sasural Simar Ka:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Shoaib Ibrahim recalled the tough phase of his life when had taken an exit from his hit show Sasural Simar Ka. For the uninformed, Shoaib essayed the lead of Prem in the hit show and starred opposite his wife Dipika Kakar. However, Shoaib took a midway exit from the show when he was at the peak of his career. When asked why he left the daily soap, Shoaib explained that his character had nothing left to do in the show and that started to frustrate him. Though he is grateful to the show, Shoaib expressed how he was not satisfied as an actor, and thus he decided to quit the show.

Shoaib talks about his struggling phase:

However, Shoaib's journey after quitting Sasural Simar Ka was not easy as the actor had no work for 3 long years. In the same interview, Shoaib shared how he focused on grooming himself in the first year and managed his expenses with the money he saved while working for Sasural Simar Ka. He credits his wife, Dipika Kakar0, for helping him when he planned to make a fit physique. Though they were good friends at that time, they lived in the same building. Shoaib shared that he was staying alone, and Dipika helped him with the diet and food.

Shoaib praises Dipika for her support:

When the tough times came, Shoaib mentioned that his family supported and even Dipika stood behind him like a solid pillar. Further, the Ajooni actor revealed, "I had made a few savings and I managed my expenses for some time. Post that Dipika supported me a lot, and I never shy away from admitting it. I proudly accept it. That’s the reason I never think twice about doing anything for her because she supported me at a time when I had nothing. My father also had a few savings which we used and our entire family is very grateful to Dipika that she showered so much love and supported us in every way possible."

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal.

