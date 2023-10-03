Shoaib Ibrahim shares glimpses of picture-perfect family outing with Dipika Kakar and little Ruhaan- PICS

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, adorably known to their fans as Shoaika is one of the most loved celebrity couple in the industry. The two lovebirds have a beautiful family which became complete with the arrival of their little one this year. They named their son, Ruhaan. Yesterday, momma, papa, and baby had a fun time out. Shoaib who is usually busy with shooting made some time for his family and the three went out to have the perfect family time.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s baby’s day out

Yesterday was the first baby’s day out for little Ruhaan. Although he was seen napping in the glimpses that Shoaib Ibrahim shared, the little one surely had a good time with momma and papa. Shoaib Ibrahim shared a tiny glimpse of him driving with his wife Dipika Kakar sitting next to him, while Ruhaan nestled comfortably in her lap taking a nap. Surely, the car ride was too comfortable for the little one. Dipika also uploaded a pic of Shoaib at the mall carrying Ruhaan in the baby carrier. Sharing the photo with her fans, she wrote in the caption, “Ghumi Time.”

Check out some of the glimpses of Shoaib and Dipika’s outing here:

The family also posed for the paps and interacted with them. Here are a few photos of them:

The new mom looked beautiful in a blue and white printed kurti. She did light makeup and kept her hair open for the day out. On the other hand, Shoaib rocked a black shirt with peach trousers.

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar shared that they moved to their new house. They named their house ‘Shoaika House’ and the reason behind it being that it is the dream house of Shoaib and Dipika. Their dream finally came true. Also, it is the name that their fans and friends gave them. They acknowledged their support and shared that they are nothing without their love and support. They also promised to give a detailed house tour later.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the television drama, Ajooni. He garnered an immense fan following for his role. However, the show went off-air last month. He also worked in a few music videos very recently.

