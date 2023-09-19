Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update after 4 days of complete bed rest; expresses gratitude to fans for wishes

Shoaib Ibrahim, the acclaimed actor known for his versatile roles in the world of television, has recently provided his fans with a health update after enduring four days of complete bed rest due to persistent back pain. This popular actor has garnered immense love and admiration for his performances over the years, making his well-being a matter of concern for his dedicated fan base. He was most recently seen in Ajooni. The show went off-air a few weeks back, but the character of Rajveer Bagga lives in viewers' hearts.

In a recent social media post, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a candid glimpse into his life during his period of bed rest. Uploading a photo wearing a black tee shirt, the actor looked handsome. In the caption, he humorously expressed, "When you’ve been on a bed rest for last 4 days you are like “Sab Kuch Alag hai, Sab Kuch Naya Hai” and now that you are feeling better you feel like (Moon and Star emoji) todd laun." The actor's post not only conveyed his improved health but also radiated a sense of optimism and resilience. It also served as an opportunity for Shoaib to extend his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers. He expressed his thanks, saying, "P.S. - Thank you for all your wishes and concern, feeling much better."

Reciprocating to his post, concerned fans commented, "Bhai, bless you with more happiness Ameen." One user wrote, "You and mirror photos are always. and glad to see you smile and recovering smoothly lots of love and good health." Another wrote, "Thanks be to god. You are feeling better. Super handsome hunk as always." Others also complimented his look and wrote, "Mashaha Allah sab hero fail apke agey @shoaib2087 Allah Salamat rakhe apko or apki family ko." A few took a sarcastic dig at his caption and wrote, "seeing you back, we are also like DEKHO CHAAND AAYA CHAAND NAZAR AAYA."

For the unversed, a few days back his wife, Dipika Kakar shared a photo of Shoaib and informed his fans that he was suffering from severe back pain. In fact, he could not even lift their son, Ruhaan.

