Shoaib Ibrahim shares how he keeps up his diet while on the go; Dipika Kakar reveals best feeling during weight loss

Shoaib Ibrahim is a renowned name in the world of entertainment. Besides being a phenomenal actor, he is also good at dancing. The small screen star often comes in limelight for his endearing videos on YouTube.

Recently, Shoaib dropped another interesting vlog giving an insight into his work-related trip to the southern city of Mysore. He was accompanied by his better half Dipika Kakar and little munchkin Ruhaan.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about maintaining his diet while traveling

The video posted by Shoaib Ibrahim begins with him giving a sneak peek of the palace he visited during their Mysore-Bengaluru trip. He then shows Dipika playing with Ruhaan while they were on their way to a restaurant.

The couple boards the train instead of a flight while returning to Mumbai. Shoaib shares that they are traveling by train after two and a half years. They also click selfies with fans.

Calling his son a travel freak, the Sasural Simar Ka actor divulges how their Dubai gateway made them realize that Ruhaan enjoys every bit of traveling.

After reaching home, Shoaib is seen holding the glass of his healthy green juice. He discloses that he has been receiving messages from fans who have noticed a change in him since the time he started his diet. The 36-year-old talked about the difficulty of maintaining a diet when on a trip. He admitted that though they try not to eat anything unhealthy, they do consume one meal of their choice in the day.

Furthermore, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress opened up on the best feeling during weight loss journey. She stated, “Jab aap weight loss karna shuru karo toh sabse pehli aapki khushi hoti hai ki aapke kapde lose hone lagte hain (When you start losing weight, the first thing which gives you happiness is the loosening of clothes). I am very happy as I am in that phase.”

Have a look at some visuals from Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog:

Workwise, Shoaib Ibrahim appeared last on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner up. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar has been away from screens for a long time now.

