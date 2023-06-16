Shoaib Ibrahim shares pregnant Dipika Kakar's scan update, expresses concern over fluid levels

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are keeping their fans updated regarding their personal and professional life. The actors will soon embrace parenthood as they are all set to welcome their first child in the third or fourth week of July. The celeb couple have already begun shopping for their baby and also shared this with their fans. The duo who recently visited the hospital for their daily check-up has now shared an update about Dipika's recent scans.

Shoaib shares Dipika's scan update:

In his vlog, it is seen that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visit the hospital for their routine check-up. On their way, Shoaib said, "I just pray that we get to see the face, that too, without frowning." Dipka joked that they have seen the baby twice through scans, but he has always had an expression like Shoaib's. Dipika and Shoaib gave a glimpse of the hospital room they want to deliver their baby. The couple went for the scans and later visited the doctors to show the scan reports.

Then the Ajooni actor shared, "All is good, Alhamdulillah. Everything's okay. The fluid is a little less and will have to be monitored. We just have to be careful." Dipika added that she needs to have more proteins and take a lot of fluids. Further, the Ajooni actor revealed, "She has lost weight. The baby's growth has reduced, the baby was overweight and now the weight has also reduced. So everything is good so far." Further, in the vlog, Shoaib also shared a glimpse of his pre-birthday celebration, organised by his siblings.

Take a look at the post here-

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. The couple announced their pregnancy in January this year after completing their first trimester.

On the work front, Shoaib is busy with the shoot of his show Ajooni. On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar flaunts her bump in third trimester; Mom-to-be's pregnancy glow is unmissable