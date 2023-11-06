Shoaib Ibrahim shares sweet wish for sister Saba's wedding anniversary: 'hamesha khush raho'

The ultimate family man Shoaib Ibrahim is busy with the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. Apart from shooting for the show, the actor also has to dedicate hours for rehearsals. A few hours back, the actor took to social media and expressed his thoughts on baby sister Saba Ibrahim's first wedding anniversary.

Shoaib Ibrahim blesses sister Saba on her wedding anniversary

Along with being a great husband and a great father, Shoaib Ibrahim is also a dotting brother. As Shoaib's sister Saba completed one year of marital bliss, the actor took to social media to bless her and her husband.

Shoaib wrote, "Pehli Anniversary already!!! Shaadi ki pehli saalgirah bahut bahut mubarak @saba_ka_jahaan @khalid_niaz23 … tum dono isi tarah hamesha khush raho. Aaj is khaas mauke pe main saath nahi hu. Kyu tumhe pata hai. Lekin meri duaayen humesha tum dono ke saath hai. Allah aise hi mohabbat banaye rakhe . Dher sara pyaar is bhai ki taraf se dono ko"

(It's your first anniversary already!! Many congratulations on your first wedding anniversary. May you both stay happy like this forever. On this special day, I'm not with you guys, and you'll know why, but my blessings are forever with you two. May God always maintain the love that you have. Lots of love from this brother to both of you.)

Have a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's post for Saba and her husband

Saba Ibrahim's lavish wedding

The Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim's grand wedding happened last year on 6th November 2022. It was a three-day lavish affair with many pre-wedding rituals, dance, and fun. Shoaib along with his wife Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and his family visited their hometown Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh for the wedding.

Shoaib Ibrahim's teary farewell to sister

While many beautiful moments from the wedding were shared on YouTube by Shoaib, Dipika, and Saba, the one where Shoaib Ibrahim broke down in tears meeting his sister during bidaai hit a chord with many people. Shoaib cried inconsolably as he bid adieu to his sister.

Later, in one of the rituals, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also couldn't hold back her tears and cried after Saba's wedding.

