Shoaib Ibrahim shares unseen wedding PICS with Dipika Kakar; pens heartfelt note on 7th wedding anniversary

It's Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's 7th wedding anniversary today (February 22). From an on-screen couple to real-life partners, the pair has had a long journey where their bond has evolved beautifully. As they cherish their marriage, their union and their love today, Shoaib penned a heart-melting note for his wife, Dipika. While expressing his love for her, Shoaib also shared some unseen moments from their intimate wedding which are too gorgeous to miss!

On their seventh wedding anniversary, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a thread of several images with Dipika Kakar. These images are from their special moments in life. From their wedding photos to Dipika's picture when she delivered their son Ruhaan, to snaps with their little munchkin, these photos sum up their life and their relationship. This post also consists of glimpses of Dipika and Shoaib's candid moments which are very cute.

Sharing this post, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Love is not just about staying, it’s about choosing each other every single day. Even when it’s hard. Even when it hurts. We have seen highs, we have seen lows, but through it all, we never stopped choosing each other through the laughter, through the silence, through the days we didn’t understand each other. No matter where life takes us, as long as I have you, I have everything. 7 Saal Mubarak @ms.dipika …. #7yearsandcounting #happyanniversary."

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's post here-

As Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar celebrate seven years of marriage, here’s a reminder that their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple fell in love while working together on Sasural Simar Ka . While Shoaib exited the show midway, Dipika continued her journey on it for a longer period. Despite this, their friendship gradually blossomed into love, and when it finally did, it was heartwarming news for their fans.

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. A few years later, they embraced parenthood for the first time, welcoming their son, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, while Dipika is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef.