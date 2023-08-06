Shoaib Ibrahim showers love on Dipika Kakar as she celebrates first birthday with baby Ruhaan

Popular actress Dipika Kakar is celebrating her 37th birthday today, August 6. She is one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry with a huge fan following. Dipika gained fame for her role as Simar in Sausural Simar Ka and continued to shine in various fictional and non-fictional shows, winning the audience's hearts with her real and reel personality. While she's been away from the screen lately, she remains in the news due to her personal life. Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim recently welcomed their first baby a son, Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar's birthday celebration:

Earlier today, Shoaib Ibrahim gave us a sneak peek of Dipika's birthday celebration as she marks another year of life. The photo shows the new mom holding her bundle of joy, Ruhaan, and beaming with joy. In the picture, Dipika is dressed in a beautiful pastel pink Indian suit and wearing a tiara on her head. A lovely backdrop adorned with balloons completes the picturesque scene. Moreover, her birthday cake is customised to her preferences, a two-tiered white fondant cake specially made for the new mom.

Shoaib showers love on wifey Dipika:

A few hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, showing Dipika's pre-birthday celebration. To make it special, he gave her expensive and amazing gifts. On August 1, the Ajooni actor gifted her beautiful ethnic and indo-western outfits from a high-end label. On August 2, Shoaib's cousins surprised Dipika by cooking her favorite dish, 'puri and halwa.' She was overwhelmed and thanked them. On August 3, Shoaib traveled to South Mumbai to get a stole that Dipika liked. The stoles were from high-end brands, and Shoaib also got her favorite pastry. Dipika was very happy with these thoughtful gifts.

In the vlog, Shoaib shared that there's news about his show Ajooni possibly ending soon. He told fans that there's no official confirmation yet, but there are chances. Shoaib expressed his shock as the show was doing well, but he understands that such things happen. He mentioned that his journey with the show has been amazing.

Speaking about Dipika Kakar's birthday, the Bigg Boss 12 winner has received birthday wishes from her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor, her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim and others as well.

Pinkvilla team wishes Dipika Kakar a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: From pregnancy to embracing motherhood; A look at actor’s awe-inspiring journey