Shoaib Ibrahim supports sister Saba as she gets hate comments on her health: 'People don't know what trauma..'

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is among the well-known celebrity in the showbiz world and has a huge fan following. The actor has carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with his talent and genuine personality. Those who are ardent followers of Shoaib and his YouTube channels are aware of how much he is protective towards his family and often takes a stand for them. He has often stood up for his wife Dipika Kakar and sister Saba Ibrahim whenever they faced backlash or online hate.

Shoaib Ibrahim's new vlog:

In a new vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim on his YouTube channel, it is seen that the actor once again schooled trolls for passing hateful comments about his sister Saba's health. Lately, Saba Ibrahim, who is also a content creator, has been not posting much content on her YouTube channel. She has maintained an active presence on her social media platforms and is often seen on Dipika and Shoaib's vlogs. However, lately, Saba received numerous hateful comments related to her health. Though she didn't clarify, now her brother Shoaib in his vlog, defended his sister and asked people to think twice about writing mean stuff about Saba.

A few hours ago, Shoaib shared a new vlog giving a glimpse of the Eid celebrations with his family members. At the end of this vlog, he is seen sitting along with his wife Dipika Kakar and Saba Ibrahim. He then said, "Saba has been unwell for some time, we will let you know what has happened in the coming days. There are times that people ask us to ignore haters but people say things without thinking about anything. They don't know what trauma a person is going through but it doesn't matter to trolls."

Saba broke down in the video but Dipika is seen consoling her. Shoaib continued, "The trolls have been saying things about Saba, especially women. They say that if you don't know someone, don't pass judgment against them or their comments. But people don't really think about these things. Think of the sins you are committing by doing this. I wouldn't want God to cause pain to anyone. Everything will be okay. Saba will inform you in the next vlog about what happened."

In the end, the Ajooni actor said, "I want people to feel scared of God. If people think that I have become arrogant, it doesn't matter to me. Because I am speaking up for the people I love, You shouldn't say things that end up affecting someone, especially when they are going through a trauma. She is surrounded by love. I'd want people to seek forgiveness for saying what they have."

Speaking about Shoaib and Dipika, the couple will soon embrace parenthood this year. On the professional front, Shoaib is presently essaying the lead role in the popular show Ajooni.

