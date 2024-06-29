Shoaib Ibrahim surprises Dipika Kakar with customized gift for THIS special reason; Find out

Shoaib Ibrahim never fails to catch his fans’ attention with his YouTube videos wherein the heartthrob shows his day-to-day life with his family. He keeps his fans intrigued with these glimpses.

Recently, the actor dropped a vlog highlighting the love and respect he holds for his wife Dipika Kakar. In a heartwarming way of expressing admiration, Shoaib gifted a pair of jhumkas to his ladylove as she completed one year of motherhood. The gesture has surely left fans in awe of him.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s special gift for Dipika Kakar

The video posted by Shoaib Ibrahim on his YouTube channel is a testimony to the lovely bond that he shares with his better half Dipika Kakar.

Shoaib, who marked the first birthday of his son Ruhaan, made Dipika feel special too on the day. He celebrated her one year of motherhood and surprised her with a set of gold-customized jhumkas. The Sasural Simar Ka actress loved the gift as she was seen in an excited mood after wearing the earrings.

Apart from this, the vlog also revealed that the celebrity couple is planning a Switzerland trip. Dipika wants to explore the serenity of the Alps and has demanded to go on a family trip to a foreign location. Shoaib, who is busy with work at present, was heard suggesting that they will definitely give it a thought next year.

Take a look at some screen grabs from Shoaib Ibrahim’s video:

Advertisement

Ruhaan’s first birthday celebrations

Shoaib and Dipika marked the first birthday of their baby boy Ruhaan in a unique way. Instead of throwing a grand party, they chose to make it memorable through thoughtful practice.

The celebrity couple decided to cut a special jaggery cake for their child in the presence of their family members only. This was followed by the duo distributing food packages to the underprivileged and conducting Quran recitation at home for Ruhaan’s well-being.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim kicked off his career with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He has starred in multiple projects like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor appeared last on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

On the personal front, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in February 2018 after dating for several years. The pair welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in June 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana subtly takes dig at recent claims doing rounds online about her break-up with Asim Riaz