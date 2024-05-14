Mother's Day witnessed people showing extra love and respect to their mothers, making them feel happy. While several celebrities did special things to express affection towards their moms, Shoaib Ibrahim planned something really special for his family. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor took the help of his nephew and nieces to make the day memorable for the ladies of the Ibrahim family.

Through his vlog, Shoaib gave a candid peek into the Mother's Day celebration, ft Dipika Kakar, his mother, mother-in-law, and other women of the house. So, let us dive into the details.

Shoaib Ibrahim's plan for Mother's Day

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim took his mother for a routine check-up and then got busy with a meeting. Meanwhile, he asked his nieces and nephew to go to a shopping mall and buy some gifts for the ladies. The kids did the same and grabbed beautiful clothes for Dipika Kakar and others. They also bought flowers and then got busy with the decorations. We also spotted a few tiaras, and to make the day even more memorable, the kids got a chocolate cake.

After Shoaib returned home from his meeting, he decided to prepare aamras and puri for all the moms. While washing the mangoes to start the preparation, he remarked, "Bahut time ke baad main bana raha hun. Pata nahi banta hai ki nahi. Dekhte hain. Try karte hain (I'm preparing this after a long time. Don't know whether I'll be successful. Let's see. Let's try)."

Further, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant mentioned having only 40 minutes to prepare. In the meantime, the kids help Shoaib prepare aamras and puri. During the preparation process, Shoaib Ibrahim informed the viewers that Dipika took the ladies for a skin pampering session on Mother's Day. Later, in the vlog, Shoaib spoiled his shirt while whisking the aamras and then got busy with preparing puri.

Dipika Kakar's priceless reaction

After a few moments, Dipika, her mom, and her mother-in-law returned home and were left surprised at the decoration and special arrangements. Their priceless reactions showed how touched they were by Shoaib Ibrahim's sweet gesture. The actor's mom was elated by her son's efforts and expressed her delight over the Mother's Day celebrations.

In another segment of the vlog, Dipika and other ladies of the Ibrahim family cut the cake together. All of them radiated charm, and their smiles spoke volumes. In the meantime, they received the gifts, and Dipika, especially, got a gift from Ruhaan's side that the kids got for her. Lastly, the family enjoyed eating aamras and puri.

Dipika Kakar's special request to her fans

In her vlog, Dipika Kakar got emotional and called her mother and mother-in-law the 'two pillars' of her life.

The Sasural Simar Ka said, "Inke bina main life mein na kabhi aage badh paungi na badh paayi hun. Aap (referring to netizens) logon ne har kadam pe, kaafi logon ne, bahut cheezon pe inko judge kiya hai. Main sirf yeh kahungi ki kisi bhi maa ko kabhi judge mat kijiye. That's not right. (Without them, I would never progress and never had. You (referring to netizens) at every step, many people have judged them on several aspects. I would just say that you should never judge any mother)."

For the unversed, it was Dipika Kakar's first Mother's Day since she embraced motherhood.

