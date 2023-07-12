Shoaib Ibrahim to quit his show Ajooni after embracing fatherhood?

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim is on cloud nine after embracing fatherhood however his fans are curious to know if he will continue to be part of Ajooni or not

Recently, actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar Ibrahim became proud parents to a baby boy. However, it was not an easy time for the couple as Dipika had a premature delivery. Additionally, their little munchkin was under critical care and observation at the hospital for almost three weeks in the NICU ward. Shoaib appealed to his fans to keep the child in their prayers. On 9 July the actor took to Instagram stories to share an update on the health of his son. He shared the joyous news that with Allah’s grace, everything was fine and the family had returned home with their newborn. While fans were rejoicing in the heart-warming moment in their favourite actor's lives, at the same time, some expressed concern about Shoaib continuing to be a part of his show Ajooni post embracing fatherhood. While his fans understand the present situation of Shoaib prioritising his wife and child’s health, they certainly would love to hear from the actor himself about his presence on the show.

Shoaib and Dipika had their first child on 21 June

Shoaib and Dipika were blessed with a baby boy on 21 June. Following a couple of harrowing days at the hospital, the couple returned home with their newborn amid celebrations from friends and family. Shoaib took to posting this celebration on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to fan's questions

Shoaib took to indulging in a question-and-answer session with his fans on his Instagram stories. One fan requested him to not quit the show to which the actor reacted that he was considering leaving the show earlier but now he will not. When another fan asked him about resuming the shoot of the show. he answered that for now, his fans can continue watching him as Rajveer Bagga Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Star Bharat. Safe to say, fans can now heave a sigh of relief.

