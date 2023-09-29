Shoaib Ibrahim wishes fans on Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, drops an adorable PIC with son Ruhaan; Dipika Kakar reacts

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently living the best phase of his life as he recently embraced fatherhood for the first time and welcomed their son Ruhaan. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself and has featured in numerous shows and projects. At present, Shoaib Ibrahim is on a break and is enjoying fatherhood duties by spending quality time with his little munchkin. September 28 marked the auspicious festival of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi and this was Ruhaan's first Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi.

Shoaib Ibrahim's PIC with his son Ruhaan

On this special day, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an adorable picture with his little munchkin on his Instagram story. In this photo, the actor is seen wearing an orange kurta whereas Ruhaan looks extremely adorable in a pink kurta and white pyjama. Shoaib is all smiles as he is captured candidly with Ruhaan. Sharing this picture, the Ajooni actor wrote, "Humari taraf se Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak sabko(heart emoticon)." Dipika Kakar also reshared Shoaib's story on her Instagram story and wrote, "MaShaAllah (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at their PIC here-

For the uninformed, it was on June 21 when Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their son Ruhaan into their lives. Dipika had an emergency C-section delivery and their baby boy was in NICU for a few weeks. The couple welcomed their baby boy home a few days later. On July 15, Shoaib and Dipika named their new baby boy Ruhaan and gave a glimpse of their name ceremony through their vlogs. On September 22, the dup finally revealed the face of their son on social media and netizens showered immense love on him. From sharing updates about Ruhaan's habits to giving information about their newly built 5-bhk house, Shoaib and Dipika have been keeping fans in the loop regarding their personal lives.

A glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim's professional life

Shoaib Ibrahim gained recognition and became a household name after portraying the role of Prem Bharadwaj in the longest-running daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. The actor went on to feature in several other shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. Shoaib was also seen in a hit show Ajooni, which wrapped up last month. The actor was recently seen in a music video titled Pyar Eda Da along with Rashami Desai.

ALSO READ: 'RUHAAN' Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reveal their son's face: 'Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega'