It has been quite a while since the celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim started vlogging. The duo keeps giving a candid peek into their lives through their vlogs. In their latest one, the couple informed viewers about taking their little son, Ruhaan, for Mumbai darshan for the first time. The family also enjoyed a scenic buggy ride. Well, before the ride, Shoaib expressed his desire to buy a convertible car and made a deal with his little munchkin about it.

It will be very soon that Ruhaan will turn one year old, and his first visit to Marine Drive with Dipika and Shoaib turned out to be fun. They even took the little kid to a mall, where Shoaib and Dipika relished delicious dishes.

Shoaib Ibrahim's deal with Ruhaan

Giving a glimpse into their recent outing, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar informed viewers that they stepped out of the house just to stroll around and go on Mumbai darshan with Ruhaan. In one of the segments, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant said that they last visited Marine Drive when Dipika was pregnant. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Later, Shoaib was seen talking to Ruhaan and making a deal with him. Before taking him for the buggy ride, he told his son, "Agar tujhe yeh buggy ride pasand aayi aur tu roya nahi, tune enjoy kiya toh convertible car ka plan karenge (If you liked this buggy ride and you didn't cry, you enjoyed it, then we will plan for a convertible car)."

Advertisement

Listening to this, Dipika said, "Nahi nahi, pehli baar bol rahi hun beta, thoda sa ro dena (No, no, I am saying this for the first time, son; cry a little)." Not only this, but during the buggy ride, the Sasural Simar Ka actress kept telling Ruhaan not to look excited so that Shoaib couldn't go ahead with his car purchase. However, the little munchkin thoroughly enjoyed the scenic view of Marine Drive and was quite thrilled with the buggy ride.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Did you know Ed Sheeran used to name his guitars? Find out WHY