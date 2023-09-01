Shoaib Ibrahim's expensive Raksha Bandhan gift for his sisters is every girl's dream present from her brother

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. He regularly shares vlogs on his YouTube channel updating his fans regarding his whereabouts. His fans too love him for his down-to-earth personality and talent. Over the years, Shoaib has entertained fans on-screen and off-screen as well and continues to do so.

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his sisters

Just a few hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog with his fans on his YouTube channel. In this vlog, the Ajooni actor shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan shopping for his sisters and also gave a sneak peek of his Raksha Bandhan celebration. Shoaib, who is known for being a doting brother, left no stone unturned to surprise his sisters Saba Ibrahim and Riza. Shoaib says, “Today is sisters’ day as it is Rakhi. But it’s not just for one day. And it is necessary to buy something special for them. But just not today, you should make them feel special every day. But today is mandatory.”

He straightaway headed to a branded jewellery shop and purchased an expensive diamond set for Saba and a pair of earrings for Riza as a Raksha Bandhan gift. However, while selecting the gifts he faced difficulty but his wifey Dipika Kakar came to his rescue and helped him choose the best present for his sisters. We then see that Shoaib and Dipika wish everyone on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The duo also showed their new home decor which were some religious installments in one of the walls of the hall. They even showed the chandelier.

Later, we see the Ibrahim family celebrating Raksha Bandhan. It was seen that Saba and Riza tie Rakhi to Shoaib and Rehaan in the presence of the entire family. Even Saba and Riza bought gifts for their brothers and all of them exchanged gifts.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

