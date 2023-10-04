Shoaib Ibrahim's heart-melting gesture towards baby boy Ruhaan is too adorable to miss; see PIC

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently living the best phase of his life as he recently embraced fatherhood for the first time and welcomed son Ruhaan with his wife Dipika Kakar. Ever since Shoaib Ibrahim has embraced fatherhood, the actor has been treating fans and followers with adorable glimpses of his little one on social media and vlogs. At present, the Ajooni actor is on a break and is currently living the best phase of his life as he gets time to spend with his baby boy Ruhaan.

Shoaib Ibrahim's PIC with Ruhaan:

Being an active social media user, Shoaib often surprises fans by sharing pictures of Ruhaan on his account. Today was nothing different! Just a few minutes ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture with his son Ruhaan on his social media handle. In this snap, the actor is seen planting an adorable kiss on his little munchkin's cheeks. Ruhaan in the picture is asleep as Shoaib makes a sweet gesture. Sharing this photo on his Instagram story, Shoaib added a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's PIC-

Shoaib Ibrahim's personal life:

Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with Dipika Kakar during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. The couple announced their pregnancy in January this year after completing their first trimester. It was on June 21, 2023, when Shoaib and Dipika welcomed their son Ruhaan into their lives. On July 15, the duo named their new baby boy Ruhaan and gave a glimpse of the naming ceremony through their vlogs. On September 22, they finally revealed the face of their son on social media and netizens showered immense love on him.

A glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim's professional life:

Shoaib Ibrahim gained recognition and became a household name after portraying the role of Prem Bharadwaj in the longest-running daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. The actor went on to feature in several other shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. Shoaib was also seen in a hit show Ajooni, which wrapped up last month. The actor was recently seen in a music video titled Pyar Eda Da along with Rashami Desai. Lately, there has been a buzz about Shoaib Ibrahim participating in the popular star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11. However, the actor is yet to confirm the same.

