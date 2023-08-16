Shoaib Ibrahim's massive shoe collection will blow your mind; Deets inside

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the telly land. The actor is on cloud nine after the birth of his son Ruhaan and recently his show Ajooni came to an end after a successful year. The actor also has his own YouTube channel where he makes daily vlogs updating about his life and family. In his latest video, he gave a glimpse of his extensive shoe collection which will blow everyone’s mind.

Shoaib Ibrahim gives a glimpse of his shoe collection

In his latest YouTube video, Shoaib Ibrahim showed a glimpse of his massive collection of shoes and slippers kept in the living area of their newly renovated house. Ibrahim even called arranging these shoes the most difficult task of the day and showed a shoe lover like him has to sort out his shoes. He called it a cleaning-up exercise before he puts things back into order. Talking about his massive shoes and slipper collection, the handsome hunk owns shoes from luxurious brands like Balmain and Gucci among others.

Take a look at the vlog here

Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar’s new house is still under renovation although the maximum of the work is done. They will now stay in a 5-bedroom flat with a common living area. The couple has often expressed their happiness about their new house for their baby boy and this is something that they have really worked hard for. They had bought an apartment adjacent to their old flat to combine it into one and the renovation work had already started before the arrival of the little one.

Recently, the power couple’s child even received blessings from transgenders and the video was uploaded on their respective channels. The vlog showed some heart-warming moments as the transgenders started singing some beautiful songs and even danced to the beats of the dhol. The transgender even humorously demanded a gift of 1.5 lakhs to bless the child. The family members too joined in these fun celebrations as they laughed, sang and danced with the community. At the end of the video, the transgenders even stepped forward and send their blessings and affection for Ibrahim’s younger sister, Saba.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s professional career

Shoaib Ibrahim is known for his shows Sasural Simar Ka and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. He was last seen in the show Ajooni playing the role of Rajveer Bagga. As of now, he is yet to take up any new projects.

