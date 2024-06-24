Shoaib Ibrahim's mother praises bahu Dipika Kakar for raising Ruhaan and taking care of home: 'Mujhe naaz hai...'

Dipika Kakar is currently on a hiatus from her acting career and working full-time as a mother to her little boy, Ruhaan. Time and again, fans have inquired about her return to the screens, but a concrete answer is still pending.

However, the actress and her husband give a peek into their life through the vlogs that they post. In one of the vlogs, Dipika's mother-in-law praised her and expressed that she is proud of the Bigg Boss 12 winner.

During Ruhaan's first birthday celebration, the heartfelt words by Shoaib Ibrahim's mom for Dipika were a touching moment for everyone. The Sasural Simar Ka actress seemed emotional at those lovely words.

What did Dipika Kakar's mother-in-law say about her?

Shoaib Ibrahim posted a vlog about Ruhaan's first birthday celebration. In the video, his mother was all parise for Dipika Kakar and said, "Jab se Ruhaan hua hai, bahut badi baat hai usko paalna, ghar ko sambhalna, sab kuchh karna. Jitna usne mehnat kari hai, maine dekha hai usko (Ever since he was born, it has been a big thing to raise him, take care of the household, and do everything. I have seen how hard she has worked)."

Hugging Dipika with love and affection, she went on to add, "Bahut samajhdaar hai meri bahu. Mujhe naaz hai apni bahu pe. Mujhe fakr hai, meri bahu bahut achhi hai (My bahu is very intelligent. I am proud of her. She is very nice)."

Teasing Dipika that she might have gotten emotional, Shoaib passed a tissue and jokingly asked her not to get teary-eyed. To this, the actress and her mother-in-law laughed and again hugged each other warmly.

Shoaib Ibrahim's warm words for Dipika Kakar

Further, Shoaib Ibrahim added that how Dipika decided not to work to look after Ruhaan and enjoy the motherhood phase. The ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant expressed his pride in her and mentioned that taking a break from her career when she was already at the peak is something that not everyone does.

Besides this, he elaborated on how she did not let him get pressured while taking care of Ruhaan. To this, Dipika shared that he has tolerated her mood swings.

Landing a thoughtful reply, the Ajooni actor remarked, "I think yeh ek farz hai husband ka. Yeh main pehle bhi bol chuka hoon ki hum sirf itna hi kar sakte hain ki hum apni wife ko support kar sakte hain uss dauran, motivate kar sakte hain (I think this is a duty of the husband. I have already said earlier that we can support our wife during that time and motivate them)."

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed Ruhaan on June 21, 2023.

