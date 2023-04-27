Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim announces pregnancy, says 'I was bleeding heavily on Eid and I thought..'

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is among the popular social media influencers and a well-known personality in the industry. She regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel and is also active on other social media platforms. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a vlog on his YouTube channel giving a glimpse of their Eid celebration. In this vlog, Saba got emotional after Shoaib took a stand for her and slammed trolls for passing harsh comments on Saba's health. For the uninformed, Saba has been keeping unwell since a few weeks, and she was constantly seen visiting the doctors for regular check-ups.

Saba Ibrahim announces pregnancy:

Now, a few hours ago, Saba Ibrahim took to her YouTube channel and shared a vlog with her fans sharing her health update. In this vlog, Saba revealed why she has been unwell and spilled beans on what went wrong with her health. Saba and her husband, Khalid Niaz (Sunny), also revealed why she was crying on Eid while she was in Mumbai with her family. Firstly, Saba shared that she has PCOS due to which she missed her periods, and it happened during the last days of Ramadan. Saba then added that she went to the doctor with her mother and aunt for a regular check-up, and she had no thoughts of being pregnant. However, after her check-up, the doctor informed her that she was six weeks pregnant and there is a heartbeat too.

Saba reveals why she was crying on Eid:

Saba and Khalid Niaz (Sunny) also informed that before going to Umrah, they had previously taken many pregnancy tests, but they were all false alarms. Saba and her family were on cloud nine when the doctor informed them that she is pregnant. Soon after two days, Saba witnessed little bleeding and the doctor prescribed a few medicines to her. She then revealed why she was crying on Eid.

“I was bleeding prior to Eid and on the day of Eid, I was bleeding a lot. Bhai-bhabhi (Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar) called all doctors in Mumbai but since it was a Sunday and holiday, I couldn’t go for check-up. We did many scans, took medicine but I was not getting well. I was bleeding so much, I thought we lost the baby. And that’s why I was having anxiety, my BP was high, feeling breathless, and felt helpless as Sunny was also not around. But then the doctors said that the baby is doing fine and gave a 15 days time period, and then another scan will be done. Bleeding has reduced, but it's still there. Even the baby’s breathing is irregular.”

Saba and Sunny also revealed that they wanted to share this news in a special way, but as everyone was concerned about her health and was constantly questioning her they thought of announcing it now.

Advertisement

Speaking about Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz (Sunny) marriage, the duo tied the knot on November 6, 2022, in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim supports sister Saba as she gets hate comments on her health: 'People don't know what trauma..'