Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim announces pregnancy with husband Khalid Niaz; recalls health issues before conceiving

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba Ibrahim, has delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy news with her husband, Khalid Niaz. Today (January 29), Saba uploaded a YouTube vlog to announce her pregnancy. Overwhelmed with emotion, Saba expressed how eagerly she had been waiting to share the good news and admitted that she had been scared to do so earlier. Khalid shared that their family and friends had showered them with blessings.

Saba Ibrahim revealed that they had been undergoing treatment for the past two years, and now their wish has finally been fulfilled. She advised women not to lose hope or feel incomplete if they are facing difficulty in conceiving. Reflecting on their journey, Saba recalled, "The miscarriage happened, and after that, there was a difficult phase." Khalid added, "During that time, we underwent a lot of treatment."

In the vlog, Saba even mentioned that she suffered from PCOS. She continuously asked her fans to pray for them. Both Saba and Khalid emphasized the importance of family support during tough times. Shoaib Ibrahim's sister mentioned how she wanted to be sure and wait for her final scans before sharing the pregnancy news. She also disclosed that she refrained from traveling after receiving advice from her doctor.

Saba shared her struggles with anxiety and the breakdowns she experienced during the difficult period, while Khalid noted how frightened Saba had been. In the vlog, Saba's family was seen blessing her and extending their best wishes to the parents-to-be.

For the uninformed, Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz got married on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai. In April 2023, Saba and Khalid announced their pregnancy. Unfortunately, in May 2024, Saba suffered a miscarriage.

Speaking about Shoaib Ibhraim's sister, Saba, is a YouTuber by profession. She has more than 3.62 million subscribers on her channel. Saba has maintained an active presence on her social media profiles. Speaking about her sister-in-law, Dipika Kakar recently made her comeback on Television through the reality show Celebrity MasterChef.