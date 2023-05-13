Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim suffers a miscarriage; Shares health update in her vlog

Saba Sitara aka Saba Ibrahim, the popular YouTuber and sister of actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage. The influencer and her husband Khalid Niyaz aka Sunny revealed the health update in their latest Vlog, which is posted on her YouTube channel. The couple, who were totally excited to welcome their first child, revealed that they lost their child due to some health complications. Saba and Sunny, however, added that they are staying strong in these tough times.

Saba and Sunny share health update

In their latest vlog, Saba Ibrahim and Sunny revealed that the YouTuber had health complications right from the beginning of pregnancy. The unborn baby's heart rate was not normal, and she was advised to go for a complete bed rest. However, when they went for a routine check-up, it was revealed that the baby doesn't have a heartbeat anymore, and Saba had to immediately go for an abortion.

"When Saba went inside the doctor, after some time I was also called inside. The doctor informed me that the baby doesn’t have a heartbeat. That was the worst moment. But, Saba held strong when she was taken inside the OT the next early morning," revealed Khalid Niyaz in their Vlog.

Check out a glimpse of their video, below:

Saba on coping up with the bad news

The YouTuber, who got married to Sunny in November of last year, confirmed that she is doing fine now. "I wasn’t sure how to cope with this situation. Sunny has been staying very strong, even though I know it has been very difficult for him. Allah ki marzi thi yeh aur humne maan liya hai. I am doing fine. Though how you blessed us, things didn’t happen but we will be good. On the day of OT, I knew nothing would change but the first time experience of going inside was scary," she revealed.



