Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan grooving to THIS Shah Rukh Khan song is too cute to miss

Shoaib Ibrahim is a renowned name in the Indian telly town. With his immense talent in acting as well as dancing, the heartthrob has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Besides treating fans with his splendid on-screen appearances, the actor also connects with them through social media.

Recently, Shoaib gave a glimpse from one of his outings with baby boy Ruhaan. The short video depicts the heartwarming father-son bonding as the two groove to one of the hit tracks of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shoaib Ibrahim makes sure Ruhaan likes Shah Rukh Khan songs

The clip posted by Shoaib Ibrahim on his Instagram story showcases the actor encouraging his son to dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Dil Deewana from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa while they are on a drive.

Ruhaan is spotted sitting on his father’s lap while showing his adorable moves. The delightful video captures the Sasural Simar Ka actor’s admiration for Bollywood’s iconic star as well as his desire and efforts to pass on the same to his son.

Along with the clip, Shoaib wrote, “I’ll make sure he likes Shah Rukh’s songs too (winking face and tears of joy emoji).”

Here’s a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram story:

Ruhaan’s first birthday celebrations

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar marked the first birthday of their child Ruhaan in a unique way. Instead of opting for a grand party, they chose to make it memorable through their thoughtful gestures. The celebrity couple decided to cut a special jaggery cake for theri baby boy in the presence of their family members only. This was followed by the duo distributing food packages to the underprivileged and conducting Quran recitation at home for Ruhaan’s well-being.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim started off his career with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He has starred in projects like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor appeared last on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

On the personal front, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in February 2018 after dating for several years. The pair welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in June 2023. Their child was a premature baby and was kept in NICU for some time post his birth.

