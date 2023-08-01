Shoaib Ibrahim's special moments with son Ruhaan will tug your heartstrings

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk rose to fame after playing the role of Prem Bharadwaj in the popular drama Sasural Simar Ka. He eventually found love in his beautiful co-star Dipika Kakar who played the female lead Simar on the show. The couple got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony after which Dipika decided to convert to Islam changing her name to Faiza. The couple was blessed with a munchkin in June earlier this year who they decided to name Ruhaan. The couple underwent hardships with respect to the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ emergency C-section delivery and the baby’s admission into the NICU ward for weeks under observation. Following this ordeal, the couple’s family extended a warm welcome to the couple and their newborn. Now in his recent YouTube video, Shoaib Ibrahim posted an adorable video of spending quality time with his wife and child taking a small break from his show Ajooni. Here’s a closer.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares heart-warming moments with son Ruhaan

Safe to say, Shoaib Ibrahim’s happiness knows no bounds after the birth of his first child Ruhaan. He has eagerly waited for this beautiful time, especially after his wife Dipika’s first miscarriage. He has often expressed how he loves spending time with his baby and in his recent YouTube vlog he has shared tiny glimpses with his little munchkin. The 39-year-old has taken a small break from his show to spend time with his child and wife.

In the vlog, the Ajooni actor shared how he has been pampering his son and also helping Dipika with the household chores so that she gets some time to herself. He further added,” I have finally received a small break from the shoot of my show and I am back home to spend quality time with my baby Ruhaan and Dipika, You can see me carrying Ruhaan and playing in the entire house while everyone tells me not to over pamper the child but I feel why not, These moments won’t come back and when he grows up I won't be able to carry him in my arms. All these years I have pampered Rehaan, Riza but showering the same love on my son is different.”

The 39-year-old also showed Dipika’s father pampering the little one and he also had a special gift for Ruhaan. He further gave an update on his house that it will take around 15 days for the house to be complete and around mid-August they would have their dream home ready.

Take a look at picture of Shoaib and Dipika with their child

Shoaib Ibrahim’s professional carrier

Shoaib Ibrahim is known for his shows Sasural Simar Ka and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. He is currently seen in the drama Ajooni. The show recently completed one successful year of airing.

