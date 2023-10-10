Shooting at odd hours, risks, maintaining certain lifestyle, no family time: Decoding TV actors life

They say, 'All that glitters is not gold'. The glamour industry is known for sudden fame, recognition, overflow of money, and more. However, there is a lot that a person goes through to survive in the industry. Be it giving endless auditions, to facing rejections daily, even if one gets a project, the struggle post that is also quite extensive. While the lives of celebrities are considered quite 'privileged', they have their own setbacks. Here are some of the few struggles that everyone in the glamor industry goes through but it isn't brought much to the notice of the viewers who admire as well as aspire to enter the showbiz world.

Uncertainty in showbiz world

The showbiz industry beams with uncertainty on a daily basis. An actor is signed for a show but ends up losing it in a blink of an eye. Even the most popular characters and Jodis suffer exit from the show. As per a report in India Forums, actress Swarda Thigale was locked for Colors' show 'Dharampatnii', the actress even shot for the promo, however, she was replaced last minute by the makers. In a report by Mid Day, actor Bhagwan Tiwari had taken a huge loan thinking about his show 'Ghulaam' doing pretty well. However, the show was axed overnight as the channel went through a revamp. The industry is quite uncertain and everyone who's a part of it lives in constant fear of the same.

After Swarda Thigale was replaced overnight, actress Kritika Singh Yadav was roped in to play the lead role in Dharampatnii.

Risks while shooting

Shooting for any project involves a high amount of risk. Actors face daily challenges which often come with a lot of risk. In an interview with TellyChakkar, actor Avinash Mishra revealed that he shot for a shower sequence for hours while he had a very high temperature. While shooting for a fire sequence, the entire set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was turned into ashes. From shooting in scorching heat to getting drenched in rain (read: fake rain), many times, the actors' health is compromised.

Odd hours of shooting

An actor at least spends twelve hours of his/her day on the sets of the show. Newbies are expected to work more. If it's a night shift the team often packs up in the morning, followed by the next shift starting from a few hours apart. At times, actors are asked to stay over the sets so that the production house can utilize the commuting time of that actor for the shoot. In Bigg Boss 11, actress Shilpa Shinde who was a part of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' revealed that she would take body baths on the sets, making sure her make-up was intact so that she could immediately continue shooting. The night shifts are often quite exhausting for the actors.

Expensive lifestyle

An actor needs to spend a huge amount on themselves to look presentable all the time. From taking gym subscriptions to owning branded make-up, a car to commute, and a decent house all these factors are extremely important for an actor to make a decent mark for himself in the industry. While the actors have an expensive lifestyle, they are often paid late. Some production houses take months to clear the payments of the actors. Many celebrities have opened up on the matter of non-payment issues. As per reports in TellyChakkar, the entire cast and crew of a show titled Hamari Bahu Silk were not paid for their services for more than six months. The amount was released after the matter was brought into the limelight by the media.

No family time

At times, an actor is expected to perform keeping everything that's happening in his/her life aside. Producer Karan Johar revealed on Koffee With Kara about actress Janhvi Kapoor returning to the sets of Dhadak days after her mother Sridevi's demise. Shehnaaz Gill returned on the sets of Honsla Rakh a few days after best friend Siddharth Shukla's death. As per a report in TellyChakkar, actress Sana Sayyad had to shoot for a wedding sequence while she was mourning the loss of a close family member. Whatever the situation be, actors are expected to doll up and wear their charming smiles while they might feel like howling. They conceal their true feeling with their 'acting skills'.

Must say, It isn't a cakewalk, for sure!